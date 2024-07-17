After Manuela Bianchi was questioned, her brother Loris was heard. The woman allegedly told him that she didn’t want to “drive anyone crazy”

Yesterday she was heard Manuela Bianchi. Today, however, the brother Loris. Both were heard as people informed about the factsor on themurder of Pierina Paganellithe 78-year-old stabbed to death last October. The only suspect and suspect in the murder of the elderly lady is her neighbor, Louis Dassilva34 year old Senegalese, arrested yesterday on charges of aggravated voluntary homicide. The man is married to Valeria Bartolucci, but he is also the lover of Manuela Bianchi, who is married to the son of Pierina Paganelli. The motive for the murder would be precisely the story between Bianchi and Dassilva. On the one hand, the man did not want his wife to find out about his extramarital affair, and on the other hand, Manuela himself. Pierina Paganelli could have discovered the thingcould have become uncomfortable, even denouncing Bianchi forcing her to leave the Jehovah’s Witnesses, the congregation she belonged to. But all this is still to be ascertained, it will be the testimonies and the investigations that will establish how things really went.

The interrogations of the Bianchi brothers

The interrogation of the Bianchi brothers yesterday and today was conducted by PM Daniele Paciwhich coordinates the investigations of the Flying Squad of the police led by the director Marco Masia. The summons of Loris Bianchi follows, precisely, that of his sister Manuela. An interrogation lasted over seven hours in which also the woman was heard as a person informed of the facts. Yesterday evening, Tuesday 16 July, Manuela left the Rimini Prosecutor’s Office visibly shaken. She said a few words to the reporters who were besieging it and were addressed to Louis Dassilvaher lover in prison: “I’m so sorry, I have no words“. Loris, today Wednesday 17 July, reportedly told the press that Don’t expect Dassilva to be arrested and to the question “if justice has been done”, he would have answered: “We’ll talk about it at the third level of judgment“.

Wiretaps between people involved in the case

The wiretaps would confirm the romantic relationship between Manuela and Louis Dassilva and it would be found right in this one the motive for the crime. In fact, in one of the many conversations heard and viewed by the investigators, when Manuela asked for reassurance, Louis is said to have said that things don’t change between them. Manuela then confided in an intercepted conversation with her brother Loris, of feeling guilty and that for this “I can’t forgive myself, I shouldn’t have driven anyone crazy. That’s why I say that sometimes something happens”. According to the investigators, therefore, the neighbor acted to cover up their clandestine love. And again according to those conducting the investigations, the two Bianchi brothers they would have already had some suspicions about Dassiliva.

