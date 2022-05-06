“With over 25 years of experience in haematological diseases, we have achieved advances that have significantly improved patients’ survival and quality of life. Luspatercept has also been approved for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are blood cancers typical of the elderly patient. Our commitment to serious diseases such as beta-thalassemia is evidenced by the activation of compassionate programs which, thanks to the free supply of drugs during the negotiation period with the Italian Medicines Agency, allow access to therapies before being marketed on the national territory. . In this way we have made luspatercept available for 159 patients starting from November 2020. In hematology we are also engaged in Car-T therapies in multiple myeloma and for the treatment of lymphomas “. Thus Cosimo Paga, Executive Country Medical Director, Bristol Myers Squibbat the press conference to present the new cure for beta-thalassemiaan event promoted this morning in Rome by Celgene, now part of Bms.

“The data has yet to be analyzed – underlines Paga – but the first impressions and the first feedbacks seem to confirm the data of the registration study in clinical practice. Luspatercept was made available to patients free of charge by the company in Italy through compassionate useand, after approval by Ema and before reimbursement in our country “.