“To date, Bristol Myers Squibb has invested approximately 14 and a half billion dollars worldwide in the development of Car-T cell therapies alone. Today we present the two new generation Car-Ts, ‘ide-cel’ and ‘liso -cel’ for the treatment of multiple myeloma and B-cell lymphomas, demonstrating that BMS is continuing to transform the therapeutic scenario in hematology, developing drugs that offer a paradigm shift.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Cosimo Paga, Medical Director of Bristol Myers Squibb on the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of two new cellular therapies in pre-treated hematological patients, Car-T which have obtained the green light for reimbursement from AIFA.

“Car-Ts are conceptually the evolution of immunotherapy that my company has already been studying for several years, starting from solid tumors – explains Paga – Immunotherapy is based on stimulating the person’s immune system to fight the disease In the case of Car-T, however, the immunotherapy is personalized: the individual patient’s cells are taken to be ‘engineered’ so as to make them work against the specific antigen present in the patient’s disease. So we are talking about target immunotherapy definition”. The “results we have had are very interesting, we are already able to satisfy all the requests that should arrive”.

And since it is a “complex technological process, initially there was a problem of availability and slots in relation to the request but today we are already able to satisfy all the requests – assures Paga – and we are also working to improve production , anticipating that demand will increase in the near future.” For this reason “we have entered into a global agreement with Cellares, to improve the efficiency and reduce the production time of Car-T therapies. The agreement with Cellares is the latest step in support of our global strategy to unlock the full potential of CAR-T and deliver transformative treatments to as many patients as quickly as possible,” he concludes.