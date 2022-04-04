The Juan Carlos Osorio era has already ended at América, but his assistant, Pompilio Páez, stayed a few more days at the club. and he did it to direct the game against Millonarios, who ultimately won 3-2, in a game to redeem himself with the fans.

The result brings the Valle del Cauca team closer to eight, which hopes to bring about the return of Alexandre Guimaraes, who made América champion in the second half of 2019. This was Páez’s analysis of the victory against Millos.

The balance: “We had three training sessions and I want to congratulate the directors of America, Professor Osorio because he gave permission, otherwise I would have gone with the professor, but I am a team worker and I must be a professional; all the boys are my players, I’m going to give them a lot of strength. Today we all had a mission: to compete, to improve individual and collective performance in attacking and defending, this team has been playing attacking for 10 months, but due to circumstances and other problems, something else had to be done , give the team security and that is achieved with the same 1-4-3-3 scheme, but play a 2-1 in the middle, with two players who are used to it”.

America, very affected by the absence of several players

The casualties: “Football also made it difficult for us, Portilla couldn’t play, he was the one who was going to play with Luis, but I didn’t want to risk it just as I didn’t want to do it with Luis Sánchez, who could be playing 15 or 20 minutes there. We were all talking about the importance of this game, beginning to reverse this situation against the best team in ball circulation with work, a two or three-year project and through that double 5, defending together and progressing with the full-backs”.

The good start: “In the first half we did a very good job of positioning ourselves, we closed the intervals and did not allow Millonarios those associations, because there was little space and apart from that we placed the lines much closer together without getting so far back. We did the task well in terms of order, but we lacked the second task, defending ourselves with the ball”.



How the differences with the directors affected: “Unfortunately, the victory is tarnished with the two goals from Millonarios, because football is so relentless that there were many differences between the coaching staff and the board of directors, one on one side and the other on theirs, that way a team is not built. team, football punishes you sooner than later and transmits all those problems to the players, because the only ones who carry it out are the players”.

The scare of the end: “Congratulations to my players because they did a large part of the job, suddenly everything they did with their hands, in the last three minutes they erased it in a certain way with their elbow, but it reached us and if it had lasted 5 more minutes, suddenly we lose it and I have to go to Pereira on foot, honestly, incredible. Football is a state of mind and it gave us a lesson today”.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Football Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15