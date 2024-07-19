Nilton Caldeira, who has launched himself as a pre-candidate for city councilor, posed alongside opponents of the current mayor of Rio

Current deputy mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Nilton Boiler (PL-RJ) was present this Thursday (18.Jul.2024) at an event with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the federal deputy Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ), opponent of Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ) seeking reelection. Caldeira, who has launched himself as a pre-candidate for city councilor in Rio de Janeiro, shared a photo on social media alongside supporters of the former president. So far, there is no official confirmation of who will make up the ticket with the current mayor in the municipal elections.