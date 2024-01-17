Law was published this Wednesday (17th January) and will guide the urban development of Rio de Janeiro for the next few years

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), sanctioned this Wednesday (17 January 2024), with vetoes, the city's Master Plan. One of the demolished sections allowed shooting clubs to operate throughout the municipality, with the exception of industrial, environmental conservation, public housing or strictly residential areas.

The veto was made to paragraph 1 of article 340 of the Complementary Bill 44-A/2021which dealt with, in addition to the operation of shooting clubs, hotel activities, nursing homes, daycare centers, among other facilities.

The mayor of Rio justified the vetoes to the project by saying that the definition of some points would be the responsibility of the Union.

To the newspaper The globethe councilor Vitor hugo (MDB), author of the amendment on shooting clubs, said he will try to overturn Paes' veto when legislative activities resume after the recess, in February.

“These clubs generate employment and are an important economic activity for the city. But they started to close because they can't meet the Army's new requirements. I included the device in the Master Plan as a way to make it easier for the municipality to create clear rules for them”he stated.

RIO MASTER PLAN

After 2 years of discussions, the plan bill was approved by the Rio City Council in December 2023. The law was published this Wednesday (17.jan) in the Official Gazette of Rio de Janeiro. Here's the complete (PDF – 10 MB).

The Master Plan outlines guidelines for the urban development of the capital of Rio de Janeiro for the next decade. The text guides land use and occupation, zoning rules, urban indexes and areas of special social interest.