Current mayor should be supported by Lula; Tarcísio Motta (Psol), with 9%, and Ramagem (PL), with 7%, appear tied in 2nd place

A survey released this Friday (June 5, 2024) by Datafolha indicates that the current mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD) has soared in voting intentions and now has 53%. He will count on the support of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in this year’s municipal elections.

The federal deputy Tarcisio Motta (Psol), with 9%, the candidate supported by the former president Jair Bolsonaro, Delegate Ramagem (PL), with 7%, Juliet Panjota (UP) and Cyro Garcia (PSTU), both with 3%, are technically tied within the margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario of the 1st round:

Eduardo Paes (PSD): 53%;

Tarcisio Motta (PSOL): 9%;

Delegate Ramagem (PL): 7%;

Juliete Panjota (UP): 3%;

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 3%;

Rodrigo Amorim (Union Brazil): 2%;

Marcelo Queiroz (PP): 2%;

Dani Balbi (PCdoB): 1%;

Carol Sponza (New): 0%;

none/blank/null: 14%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 5%.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from July 2 to 4, 2024. 840 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Rio. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RJ-06701/2024.

ANOTHER SCENARIO

Datafolha also tested a scenario with fewer candidates, removing Rodrigo Amorim (Brazil Union), Marcelo Queiroz (PP) and Dani Balbi (PCdoB).

Here are the numbers:

Eduardo Paes (PSD): 55%;

Tarcisio Motta (PSOL): 10%;

Delegate Ramagem (PL): 7%;

Juliete Panjota (UP): 3%;

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 4%;

Marcelo Queiroz (PP): 2%;

Carol Sponza (New): 1%;

none/blank/null: 15%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 5%.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$87,484.96. The amount was paid by the company Folha da Manhã.

