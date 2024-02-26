Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Argentine Sebastian Paes, ranked 30 in the world, won his fifth title in his career, by winning the Brazilian Rio de Janeiro 500 tournament on clay, defeating his compatriot Mariano Navone 6-2, 6-1.

Paes, 23 years old, defeated the world number 113 who emerged from the qualifiers, who is a year younger than him, making him rise to 21st place in the world rankings of professional players (ATP).

Pace has previously won four titles in the 250 ATB tournaments, including three last year, to be crowned in Rio with his first title in the 500 tournaments.

Paes ranked first in the junior classification in 2018, when he reached the final of the French Roland Garros Championship in the same age group.

On the other hand, Navone had never won a match in the ATB tournaments before Rio, but he succeeded in reaching the final by eliminating English champion Cameron Norrie, the defending champion, in the semi-finals.

Navone was not lucky in the final, as he dropped his serve twice to fall behind 0-4 in the first set, on his way to losing the match in 83 minutes, and Paes won six of 14 points to break his opponent's serve.

Despite his loss, Navone advanced to 60th place in the world rankings, for the first time in his career.