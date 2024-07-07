Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 10:31

Amid the beginning of the judicial recess, the defense of the defendants in the Marielle Franco case presented the list of witnesses who must be heard in the process regarding crimes of homicide and criminal organization that are being processed in the Supreme Federal Court.

The list includes names such as former President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha, former convict in Operation Lava Jato, Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, Army General Richard Nunes, as well as federal deputies and councilors.

The witnesses listed by the defendants are circumstantial or reference witnesses – they are not witnesses to the facts. Among them are also police officers and prosecutors who participated in the investigations. There is no date yet for them to be heard. It will be up to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the case, to accept the names indicated by the lawyers and schedule the hearings. The defendants in the case should only be heard later.

The names were presented as part of the criminal action opened after the First Chamber of the STF placed the four defendants in the Marrielle case in the dock:

– Chiquinho Brazão, federal deputy accused of criminal organization, qualified homicides (Marielle and Anderson Gomes) and attempted homicide

– Domingos Brazão, advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio accused of criminal organization

– Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Rio Civil Police accused of qualified homicides (Marielle and Anderson Gomes) and attempted homicide

– Robson Calixto Fonseca, known as Peixe, former advisor to Domingos Brazão at the TCE, accused of criminal organization

Ronald Paulo Alves Pereira, “Major Ronald”, a military police officer, accused of qualified homicides (Marielle and Anderson Gomes) and attempted homicide.

Rivaldo and the Brazão brothers are still the target of an investigation for alleged obstruction of the investigation. The investigation also targets police officers Giniton Lages and Marco Antônio de Barros Pinto. Rivaldo is also the target of an investigation by the Rio Public Prosecutor’s Office for alleged criminal organization, passive corruption and money laundering.

Since Moraes will continue working during the judicial recess, the expectation is that the investigation will continue throughout July. However, procedural deadlines are suspended, so the parties to the case can choose whether to speak out only after the STF resumes work in August.

The minister must decide, for example, on a request from the Brazilian Bar Association against the order to monitor all conversations of former PM Ronnie Lessa, whistleblower in the Marielle case. He is currently being held in custody at the Tremembé Penitentiary in São Paulo. Deputy Attorney General Hindemburgo Chateaubriand – who will also continue working during the recess – spoke out against the request on Monday, the 1st.

Who are the witnesses?

The largest list of witnesses was listed by the defense of Congressman Chiquinho Brazão. Some of the names coincide with those presented to the Ethics Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. The names include Congressmen Reimont, Otoni de Paula and Washinton Quaquá, as well as the vice-president of the Municipal Court of Auditors, Thiago Kwiatowski.

The list also includes well-known names in the Marielle case, including direct investigators of the crime: prosecutors Simone Sibilo do Nascimento and Letícia Petriz, as well as police chiefs Daniel Freitas Rosa and Fabrizio Romano. Also mentioned are Army General Richard Nunes, who chose Rivaldo as head of the Rio Civil Police in 2018, and police chief Giniton Lages, who was responsible for the investigations and is currently being investigated for obstruction of justice.

In addition to them, the names of four Rio city councilors, three lieutenant colonels of the State Military Police, three other police chiefs and inspectors were nominated. See the full list:

– Lawyer Thiago Ventura da Silva (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Alexandre Dumas da Silva Filho (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Ana Costa – (witness of Domingos and Chiquinho)

– Ana Maria dos Santos Silva (Chiquinho’s witness)

– André Gustavo Pereira Corrêa da Silva (Domingos’ witness)

– Angelo Monteiro Pinto (Domingos’ witness)

– André Luiz Lazaroni de Moraes (Domingos’ witness)

– Antonio de Lisboa Cardoso (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Arlindo Barreiro Piles (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Advisor Marcos Rodrigues Martins (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Bruno Ambrust (Domingos’ witness)

– Bruno Leonardo Neves Figueiredo (Robson’s witness)

– Carlos Alberto Lavrado Cupello, Uncle Carlos (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Carlos Eduardo do Nascimento Valadares (Robson’s witness)

– Vice-president of the TCM Thiago Kwiatowski Ribeiro (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Accountant George Barros (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Accountant Marcos Pontes Melim (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Civil Police Delegate Fernando Antônio Paes de Andrade (Ronald’s witness)

– Police Chief Daniel Freitas Rosa (witness of Rivaldo, Domingos and Chiquinho)

– Police Chief Fabrizio Romano (witness of Rivaldo and Domingos)

– Police Chief Gilson Soares (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Police Chief Patrícia Aguiar (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Delegate Giniton Lages (witness of Rivaldo, Domingos and Chiquinho)

– Federal Deputy Washington Luiz Cardoso Siqueira (Domingos’ witness)

– Deputy Otoni Moura from Paulo Júnior (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Deputy Reimont Luiz Otoni Santa Bárbara (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Edson de Castro Montenegro (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Eduardo Consentino Cunha (Domingos’ witness)

– Elisabeth Mayumi Sone de Ribeiro (Domingos’ witness)

– Engineer Fabio Almeida de Barros (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Engineer Valmir Calegario (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Former PM Marcus Vinicius Santos (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Army General Richard Nunes (witness of Rivaldo and Ronald)

– Gilberto Anchieta (Domingos’ witness)

– Gilberto Silva Palmares (Domingos’ witness)

– Gustavo de Carvalho Kalife (Domingos’ witness)

– Inspector Luismar Leite (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Inspector Eduardo Fonseca (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Inspector Rodrigo Santos (Rivaldo’s witness)

– Ivan Moreira dos Santos (Domingos’ witness)

– Jacqueline da Silva Martinelli Moreira (Domingos’ witness)

– Janira da Rocha Silva Alves de Lima Inácio Silva (Domingos’ witness)

– João Peixoto Cordeiro (Domingos’ witness)

– Julicer da Silva Braga (Domingos’ witness)

– Luiz Fernando de Souza (Domingos’ witness)

– Marcelo Campos Dias (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Marco Antonio Prates Junior (Domingos’ witness)

– Paulo Roberto Barreto Pinto (Domingos’ witness)

– Paulo Roberto Peregrino (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Paulo Sérgio Ramos Barboza (Domingos’ witness)

– Pedro Paulo Figueiredo Pereira, known as Dom Pepito – (witness of Chiquinho and Domingos)

– Mayor Eduardo Paes (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Public Prosecutor Letícia Petriz (witness of Rivaldo, Domingos and Chiquinho)

– Public Prosecutor Simone Sibilo do Nascimento (witness for Rivaldo, Domingos and Chiquinho)

– Rafael Andrade Barbosa Silva (Domingos’ witness)

– Reginaldo Rossi (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Rudi Hilário Dalmora (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Sandro Carneiro of Padua (Domingos’ witness)

– Sergio José Carpenter (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Forensic Technician Dayse Barbosa de Araújo Goés – (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Lieutenant Colonel of PMERJ Célio de Souza Campos (Ronald’s witness)

– Lieutenant Colonel of PMERJ Luciano Henrique Alcântara Cunha (Ronald’s witness)

– Lieutenant Colonel of PMERJ Marcelo da Cunha Pinto (Ronald’s witness)

– Thiago Kwiatkowski Ribeiro (Domingos’ witness)

– Councilor Alexandre Isquierdo Moreira (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Councilor Jorge Miguel Felippe (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Councilor José Renato Cardozo Moura (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Councilwoman Rosa Maria Orlando Fernandes (Chiquinho’s witness)

– Wilian Carvalho dos Santos (Chiquinho’s witness)