Decision takes place after recommendation by the Scientific Committee; the so-called vaccine passport was instituted last year

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), confirmed this Monday (25.Apr.2022) that, on the recommendation of the Scientific Committee of the City Hall of Rio, the Municipal Health Department will suspend the requirement for the vaccine passport. The decree revoking the charge must be published on Tuesday (26) in the Official Gazette of the municipality.

Since November last year, cariocas have had to present their proof of vaccination with both doses to access public places, such as stadiums, cinemas, theaters, concert spaces and museums.

“The proposal was based on the current epidemiological scenario, which remains favorable and stable, and can be changed if there is a change in this scenario”, said the Municipal Health Department, in a note.

in your profile at twitterPaes confirmed the suspension: “The vaccine passport will be suspended on the recommendation of the Scientific Committee!”, wrote the mayor.

Last week, Paes stated on his Twitter profile that the city of Rio will apply, until May, the 2nd booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in people aged 60 or over. To receive the new dose, you must have been immunized with the first booster for at least six months.

Until now, the city was only vaccinating people aged 80 and over and immunosuppressed adults who had taken the 1st booster for 4 months.

The new schedule provides for vaccinating people aged 70 years or older, starting next Monday (Apr. from the 11th of May.