Mayor announces command base in Pavuna, in the North Zone, to monitor situation

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), asked city residents to avoid traveling this Sunday (14 January 2024) after a storm hit the capital of Rio de Janeiro, flooding neighborhoods and leaving at least 4 people dead and one missing.

According to Paes, a command base to monitor the situation was installed in the Pavuna neighborhood, in the North Zone. The region was hardest hit by the rains on Saturday night (13 January) and in the early hours of this Sunday. Early in the morning, Avenida Brasil was closed by the city hall to assess the damage caused by the closed weather and preserve the safety of residents. The ticket has already been released.

“We set up a command base here in Pavuna. What we ask is this: that people, especially in this area of ​​the city, avoid traveling. Avenida Brasil is closed, so don’t force your hand, don’t force yourself to pass through a flooded area, put your life at risk and make the work of public agents difficult.”says the mayor, in a video published on X (formerly Twitter).

Updating the situation at 7:40 pic.twitter.com/2Uoo2Oy7aC — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) January 14, 2024

Municipal leaders attended the command base this Sunday to organize city hall actions in the most affected areas.

Paes also announced the cancellation of the tests for the Academic Scholarship and Projeto Acolher selection processes of the city of Rio, scheduled for this Sunday. The new dates for the evaluations have not been announced. The technical rehearsals of the samba schools in Marques de Sapucaí scheduled for this Sunday were also suspended, according to the mayor.

According to the Power360 with the CBMERJ (Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro), a man died buried in Ricardo de Albuquerque during the rains. Another woman died in the Acari neighborhood, victim of drowning.

The corporation is working to locate a woman in Belford Roxo, who disappeared after falling with her car into the Botas River.

Because of the storm, the Rio City Hall Operations Center announced that the municipality entered Risk Stage 4 at 2:45 am this Sunday.

The level is 4th on a scale of 5. It means that one or more serious events impact the city. It is also established when there is a simultaneous incidence of several medium and high impact problems in different regions.

According to the agency, the city has 25 pockets of water, 17 flooding points and 6 tree falls. The Fire Department stated that it responded to more than 150 incidents related to rain in the last 24 hours.