Two boys disappeared this afternoon in the waters of the Brenta, in San Martino di Lupari (Padua), While they were playing football on a little beach along the river. The search by firefighter divers has so far been unsuccessful.

It seems that one of the two boys, a 23-year-old – originally from Sri Lanka and resident in Padua – dived into the water, trying to recover a ball. When his friend, a 30-year-old Romanian resident in Villanova di Camposampiero, saw that he was in trouble, he dived in to try to help him, but was also carried away by the current.

Dynamics reminiscent of the Natisone tragedy

The dynamics of the accident are different, but the episode recalls the tragedy that occurred on May 31st on the Natisone, in Friuli, when three friends, Christian, Bianca and Patriciasurprised by the sudden flood of the river, disappeared into the water after having tried to resist the current by hugging each other on a small island.

The testimonies

Several witnesses also witnessed the scene on the Brentasome of whom allegedly tried to help the two young men, who however disappeared almost immediately from sight. Dozens of people are still on the banks of the Brenta and are observing the rescue operations. One of the witnesses of what happened is the girlfriend of the boy who dived first, who later said: «He had gone to bathe in the river but at a certain point he had difficulty swimming. Then another Romanian boy intervened, who was outside trying to recover a ball that had fallen into the water by throwing stones. He saw him in difficulty and entered the water to lend him a hand.reached him but then the river current carried them both away.”

Another witness, a resident of the area, continues: «It was 5.30 pm when after a few strokes I saw one of them try to reach the shore and disappear before my eyes swallowed by the river. The small beach under the bridge was full of people, mostly foreigners.”





The new tragedy occurred a year after the death of Arbi Hadfi, a 27-year-old of Tunisian origins who in 2023, after diving into the Brenta, disappeared before his wife’s eyes.

Regional councilor Luciano Sandonà commented: «There have been several deaths in recent years, there is also a ban on bathing. The Brenta It is a very treacherous river and in this stretch there are some holes and it is very dangerous to bathe.”

Updating