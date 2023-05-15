In the same hospital where the first heart transplant in Italy was performed 40 years ago, an organ that had stopped beating for 20 minutes was successfully implanted in a 45-year-old: the surgery was announced today by the university hospital of Padua.

“It is the first time in the world that a stopped heart is reactivated and implanted without damage that could affect the transplant after such a long time – says the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, who spoke at the presentation of the intervention – and this opens up unthinkable frontiers with respect to the possible use of organs for transplantation”. A result that could lead to a 30% increase in the number of transplants in Italy.

“Once again it is the health care of the Veneto that crosses a new frontier of medicine – underlines the governor – From today cardiac surgery will no longer be as before, because a perspective is opening up that can restore hope to many patients who are waiting for a heart transplant. We owe it, with gratitude, to the entire University Hospital of Padua, to Professor Gino Gerosa and his Aou Cardiosurgery team and to Dr. Paolo Zanatta, director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at Ca’ Foncello” in Treviso, who organ harvesting performed. Extraordinary professionals, to whom our proud congratulations go”.

History repeats itself in Padua, after the transplant in 1985 which saw the young Treviso-born Francesco Bunello as donor, and the 40-year-old Ilario Lazzari from the province of Venice as the recipient. The operation was carried out by Vincenzo Gallucci, in whose memory the heart surgery center of Padua is named. “Thanks to one of his great pupils – concludes Zaia – and to the technological and scientific advances that have followed since then in that same Paduan structure that has never stopped keeping up with the times and often, as in this case, has been able to anticipate them ”.