Padua, the sign appears in the church: “Do not give alms to beggars”

“The faithful are asked not to give alms to beggars in church or in the surrounding area”. This is the disconcerting message that appeared on the noticeboard of a church in Padua, just before Christmas. This is the church of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration, in the center of the city of Padua. This was reported by Il Mattino di Padova, to which Don Albino Bizzotto, president of the Blessed Builders of Peace association, said he was “scandalized” by the episode. “I'm sorry that at Christmas there is no place for the poor in church,” he said.

The Work of Eucharistic Adoration defended itself by claiming that it had not banned almsgiving but the practice of harassing begging. “Being a church that is always open and not a parish, beggars gravitate towards the place of worship at all hours and not only during occasional religious services, even at night. This has also brought problems to the traders in the area who have complained about the constant presence of people begging”, declared a representative of the work.

Don Albino Bizzotto has a different opinion. “The poor deserve attention especially these days. Of course, opportunism must be identified, but we must not act in a generalized way by precluding charity from the needy.”