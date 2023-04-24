Padua, the “sacred vulva” like the Madonna. The demonstration

A manifestation to Padua has come under the magnifying glass of Digos. The investigators are evaluating whether there are margins for one complaint for the “sacred vulva“. The hypothesized crime is that against the religious feeling. Not One Lessan Italian transfeminist movement born in 2016 and which fights for the end of patriarchal violence, has organized blitzes and actions for report the ever decreasing possibilities of access to abortion safely and freely on Friday 21 April throughout Italy. With the slogan “Parenthood is a choice, abortion is a right“. In Padua many people took to the streets and gathered in a procession in the city center starting from Piazza Cavour parading with one vulva in paper mache on the sedan chair accompanied by music in the background.

It was a peaceful demonstration under the watchful eyes of the police. At the moment no person has been denounced but it is not excluded in the next few hours there may be suspects for the hypothesis of a crime against religious sentiment. In a note, the Non Una di Meno movement explains the reason of the procession: “Pro-life groups and their offshoots represented in parliament by government forces stand attacking there possibility Of choose on our lives: from the right to abortion to out-of-the-ordinary ways of making a family heterosexual And religious“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

