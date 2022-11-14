The story of Francesca Guacci, 28-year-old influencer from Massanzago, in the province of Padua. To make his 45 thousand followers (and not only) discuss the choice to undergo an operation to have no children completed at 23 years of age. The fitness influencer, who posts photos and videos about the gym, nutrition and psycho-physical well-being on social networks, says she has made the choice for several years to undergo bilateral salpingectomy, in order to exclude any possibility of having a natural pregnancy, but that no doctor had declared his willingness to proceed. Her until she landed in Verona.

Bilateral salpingectomy consists of the surgical removal of both fallopian tubes. The surgery was performed under general anesthesia and with laparoscopy. A hospital in the province of Padua denied her the operation, which was then performed in the Verona area: “Contraceptives were not enough for me. Before the operation I lived every relationship with the terror of getting pregnant, I became hateful and intractable, I never felt serene and free. It happened to me that I didn’t have the pill cover, that the condom broke ”.

I discovered that this possibility existed when I was a teenager – he explains in an interview with “Il Gazzettino” – and I learned much of the knowledge through the web, because doctors have always been little predisposed. Even after I came of age, I felt thwarted. My gynecologist and the various doctors I turned to did not want to provide me with the necessary information, it always seemed that I was too small and too immature. Only for that though. For everything else I was a finished woman, who had to take her own responsibilities