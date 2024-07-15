Padua, the body of one of the two young people swept away by the Brenta has been recovered

After several hours of searching, the firefighters recovered the body of one of the two young men who disappeared in the waters of the Brenta, in San Martino di Lupari (Padua). Bogdan Stefan Cristoiu, the 30-year-old from Curtaroloyesterday Sunday 14 July he threw himself into the waters of the Brenta in an attempt to save the 23 year old Ganegedara Ramesh

Several witnesses witnessed the dramatic scene, some of whom allegedly tried to help the two youngsters, who however disappeared almost immediately from sight. According to an initial dynamic, the young Sinhalese dived first and when a young man from another group saw that he was in difficulty, he dived to try to help him, but was also carried away by the current. In that stretch of water there are small beaches where swimming is prohibited, despite this they are frequented mainly by foreigners in the summer on very hot days and the locals know the dangers of the Brenta, in that stretch particularly treacherous due to the presence of whirlpools and depressions in the seabed.

This time too, several people witnessed the scene, but they could do nothing to help him.. One of them is the girlfriend of the boy who dived first and she later told the Mattino di Padova: “He had gone to bathe in the river but at a certain point he had difficulty swimming. Then another Romanian boy intervened, who was outside trying to recover a ball that had fallen into the water by throwing stones. He saw him in difficulty and went into the water to lend him a hand, he reached him but then the river current carried them both away”.

Another witness, a resident of the area, continues: “It was 5:30 pm when after a few strokes I saw one of them trying to reach the shore and disappear before my eyes swallowed up by the river. The small beach that is located under the bridge was full of people, especially foreigners”.