The Padua Public Prosecutor’s Office contested 33 birth certificates, registered by the mayor Sergio Giordani, from 2017 to today, to recognize the same rights as the others for the children of same-parent couples. The registered letters – according to ‘Il Mattino di Padova’ – were sent in recent days, with the decree of the Court which effectively cancels the “parent 2” from the family status. The consequence of this act, which follows the circular sent by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in mid-March, is the possible birth of as many civil trials.

Cases of contested registrations, after the tightening of the Meloni government, have emerged in various regions of Italy. What makes Padua a “case” is that the Public Prosecutor’s Office went back in time, contesting deeds signed even in 2017.

“A birth certificate registered with two mothers goes against the laws, and the pronouncements of the Cassation“, is the position of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, directed by Valeria Sanzari. And with this assumption, a couple of gay women from Padua has been served a judicial document with which the prosecutor asks the Court to rectify the birth certificate of the couple’s child (registered on August 30, 2017), through the cancellation of the name of the non-biological mother, and the rectification of the surname attributed to the daughter, through the cancellation of that of the “second mother”. The girl will soon turn 6. The Court has set the hearing for the discussion of the appeal on November 14th.