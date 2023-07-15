A few evenings ago the Police intervened at the Padua Hospital following a report from a nurse on 113 for the presence of a “harassing” woman in the hospital, who had already been removed by the health personnel. The 40-year-old lady then explained that to evade surveillance she would have put on a white coat and thus pretended to be a doctor. The woman, according to reports from Il Mattino di Padova, was discovered in unequivocal intimate attitudes with a patient. Who turned out to be her husband.

The policemen discovered that the lady had already been removed at first for her questionable attitudes, but she had returned to the emergency room shortly after and had managed to enter undisturbed by stealing a medical gown from a resident. She was then surprised, semi-naked, on the couch in intimate attitudes with the patient whose wife she declared to be, in the presence, moreover, of numerous other hospitalized people. The woman would also have removed the cannula from the man, declaring that she worked for the hospital.

Stopped by the agents of the Police Post, the 40-year-old Italian, in an evident state of psychophysical alteration, was then accompanied to the police station with the help of a steering wheel, where she was subjected to identification procedures. Now you risk being reported for receiving stolen goods, abusive practice of the profession and impersonation.