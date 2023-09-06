He pees on a car parked outside the club: 28-year-old punched ends up in a coma

In the province of Padua, a 28-year-old boy of Colombian origin was attacked outside a nightclub and ended up in an induced coma. The young man had left the club, doing pee between parked cars in the square, one of the managers intervened by punching him until he passed out.

Admitted to the hospital, the prognosis is reserved.

The episode happened on 1 September, according to the Gazzettino di Padova story, the 28-year-old was in the club with some friends and relatives for celebrate the purchase of a house by one of them.

The carabinieri arrived at the scene and the boy was immediately taken to hospital in critical condition. Investigators will be able to use the video surveillance images to try to better clarify what happened.

