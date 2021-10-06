The complaint on social media by David’s mother, 5 years old: “Three men immobilized me.” The father on the run in a van filmed by the municipal cameras

PADUA. The carabinieri of Padua are looking, in Italy and abroad, for a 5-year-old boy kidnapped by his father while his mother, Alexandra Moraru, his ex, was taking him to kindergarten. It was 8.30 on Tuesday when a Mercedes van stopped a few steps away from mother and child: three men got out, one of whom – according to the mother reported – is the father Bogdan, 31, Romanian as she, separated from the woman and with the prohibition of approach decided by the Bucharest judiciary. The carabinieri acquired a frame from the municipal cameras, in which you can see the black van used for the kidnapping, with a Romanian plate, taken on the Padua ring road, between via del Plebiscito and Vigodarzere, around 8.34 yesterday.

The woman then wrote a message on social media, and the post received a lot of shares. She had fled with her son David from Romania and her husband to move to Padua and rebuild a life. The man, according to what his mother’s relatives say, would belong to a nomadic family.

Everything happened in the San Lazzaro district in Padua. The carabinieri, to whom the desperate woman denounced, immediately activated the searches. The young woman had obtained sole custody of the child three years ago after the man had given signs of imbalance.

Little David, as his mother told in an interview with Tv7, attends the Mortise nursery school. Mother and son live in Padua with their maternal grandmother: they had found serenity here and contacts with their father took place only through lawyers.