Peace made between the two, no complaints. He moves on after the bad episode on Saturday afternoon
The story of the dispute between Padova sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and the Juventus Scudetto fan Andrea that took place after the Padova-Juventus Next Gen match ended with a handshake in the venue. A clash triggered by the fan’s strong protest and then degenerated into shoving (but not punches, as reconstructed later). Peace therefore made and a more serene environment, after the chaos of Saturday afternoon with the episode immediately leapt onto the pages of all the newspapers.
January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 5:34 pm)
