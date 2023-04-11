Padua, children of gay couples: the prosecutor’s office requests the deeds of the transcripts. “They could be declared void”

The legal battle over homoparental families continues. It is today’s news that the Padua prosecutor’s office has asked the municipality of the Venetian city for the registration documents in the registry office of the children of gay couples, to submit them to the scrutiny of the court. Ansa reports it.

According to authoritative sources cited by Ansa, the documents concern all the registrations of children of same-parent couples registered since 2017, the year in which the centre-left administration opened up this possibility. The cases relate to a total of 32 children, all of pairs of mothers. The court could end up deciding the nullity of the registrations.

“It would be a matter of cruelty against the supreme interest of the minor”, said the deputy Alessandro Zan, member of the secretariat of the Democratic Party with responsibility for rights. “I go back to reiterating the urgency of a law: there are consolidated families with children who today risk losing one of their two parents”, said Zan, thanking “the mayor of Padua Giordani and all the mayors who are continuing with the transcripts in the priority interest of the children. “The state must protect all families and not insist on children’s rights to hurt parents”.

Already a month ago, the prefecture of Padua had informed the judiciary of the procedures followed by the municipality to enroll children of rainbow families in the registry office. In Padua, enrollment is limited to children of two mothers, one of whom is biological.

At the end of March, the European Parliament condemned the Italian government for stopping the registration of birth certificates of children of same-sex couples ordered by the municipality of Milan.