Captured the 50-year-old from Verona, who tried to kill the ex last night

Another episode of attempted femicide adds to the long list. This time the scene of violence is the city of Paduawhere is it Stefano Fattorelli50 years old, of Caprino Veronesehe attacked the ex, 51 years old, Sandra Pegoraroat their home located in the district ofArcella. The arrest validation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

The story happened around 11.30 yesterday, the man beat his partner many times in various rooms of the house, left her wounded on the ground and ran away. Fortunately, the alarm was raised by a neighbor who rescued the victim and warned me Carabinieri.

At the basis of the motive, according to a first reconstruction, there is the non-acceptance of a broken relationship, where the partner has cubed so much of that hatred that it resulted in stabs and blows.

The man has a precedent: in 1999 he killed the 50-year-old cohabiting woman with 33 stab wounds outside the cemetery in Grezzana (Verona). Once he served his sentence, he embarked on a romantic relationship in 2011, with another 54-year-old woman. At the news that she wanted to leave him, he began to persecute her, until he was denounced for stalking.

Currently, the victim is not in danger of life, was subjected to an emergency operation caused by the stab in the back and was successful. While, the prosecutor Antonino Cappelleri he let it be known that as soon as his conditions are stable he will proceed with the assignment of a medico-legal consultancy to ascertain the details of the attack.



