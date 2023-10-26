The doctors: «The mass, the size of a balloon, had displaced the heart and was compressing the lungs»

The operation was performed by the Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery departments of the Padua hospital. The patient, a boy from Bosnia and Herzegovina, has already returned to Sarajevo: he will be able to have a normal life. Before the removal the patient had already lost twenty kilos of weight and – as the doctors explained – he struggled to breathe as much as he did to walk.