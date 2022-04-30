Covid, six-year-old child died after a severe respiratory crisis

Tragedy in the Paduan area. A six-year-old boy came lifeless this morning, Saturday 30 April, at Pediatric Emergency Department of the Hospital of Padua. The death occurred while the very young patient was transported by the Suem 118 ambulance in Piove di Sacco to red code towards the Padua facility, where he arrived at 05.50 am.

There distress call arrived at the provincial operations center of the Venetian 118: reached the house i sanitary they found the child unconscious following a severe one Respiratory crisis. From 27 April, according to the first checks, he had tested positive at SARS-CoV-2, following a swab carried out in Chioggia. A diagnostic finding was requested.

