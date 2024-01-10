A 5-year-old girl died in Padua within a few days following some complications following what initially seemed like a banal flu.

Beatrice Angela Gobbo, this is the little girl's name, started feeling ill on January 1st, returning from a trip to the cinema.

He felt tired, chills and a few lines of fever. In the following hours, the little girl's body temperature rose until it stabilized at 39 degrees.

As reported by Father Giovanni al Gazette, her parents took her to the pediatric emergency room in Veggiano, where they were advised to go and have her examined in hospital. “A few hours later, however, Beatrice Angela's clinical picture worsened,” says her father.

The little girl suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was hospitalized in intensive care. But there was nothing that could be done: on Thursday 4 January her death was declared.

According to the words of Giovanni Gobbo, Beatrice Angela was hit by a set of viruses that left her no escape.

The parents wanted to donate the organs, but the health authorities prevented them from doing so for fear of infecting other people.

“We were told that the viruses that affected her had compromised her entire body, making our desire to donate in vain,” says the father.

