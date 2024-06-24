Padua, a little girl wanders away from a family picnic and drowns when she falls into a drainage ditch

Tragedy yesterday in the Padua area. A three year old girl fell into a drainage ditch after walking away during a family picnic with some friends in the Roncajette area, in San Nicolò Bridge.

The little girl of Cameroonian origin drowned despite the prompt intervention of those present and the 118 staff. The little girl was taken to the emergency room of the pediatric hospital in Padua where she unfortunately died.