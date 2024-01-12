He is hospitalized the 26-year-old from Padua who was stabbed has a reserved prognosis during the night in an apartment in a condominium in via Falloppio not far from the Civil Hospital in Padua. The Carabinieri of the Padua mobile radio section intervened on site following a report. Upon arrival, the soldiers found the injured boy, lying on the floor in the house, they swabbed the wound while waiting for the ambulance that arrived a few minutes later. The 26-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition and underwent urgent surgery.

On site the military identified three people, a 21-year-old, owner of the apartment and two girls, aged 17 and 18. From an initial reconstruction by the police, it would seem that the four had spent the evening together in clubs, and then ended it in that apartment, where the owner had started to cook something. In the meantime, the 26-year-old and the minor started arguing until the girl put an end to the argument grabbing a kitchen knife to then hit the young man in the chest. The minor was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.