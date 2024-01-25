Beaten up in the street in Padua. All filmed with a cell phone and published on social media. Three minors protagonists: the 13-year-old victim was first insulted and then slapped by two girls a year older than her. Once she fell to the ground, the 13-year-old was also hit with a kick and a punch. The police received an alert on the Youpol app which allows you to report incidents of bullying and drug dealing, and immediately identified the two responsible for the attack which, according to the story, was carried out for trivial reasons.