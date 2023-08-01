Padre Pio: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the miniseries on Canale 5

Tonight, Tuesday 1 August 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, Padre Pio, an Italian television miniseries from 2000, directed by Carlo Carlei and produced by Angelo Rizzoli for Videotrade Audiovisivi, will be broadcast again. The fiction traces the life of the friar of Pietrelcina, from childhood, to ordination, to the stigmata, through a long flashback, offered here through a long interrogation by a priest. Among the main interpreters Sergio Castellitto, Jurgen Prochnow, Flavio Insinna and Lorenza Indovina. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The miniseries starts on the night of 22 September 1968, shortly after midnight, when a German apostolic visitor arrives in Puglia, in San Giovanni Rotondo, with Padre Pio, once Francesco Forgione of Pietrelcina, to see and talk to him, also on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the his stigmata. Initially this permission will be denied to him, due to the poor health of the over eighty year old friar, but given the latter’s insistence, the visitor will be able to have an interview with him. The friar, noticing the great curiosity of the “guest”, decides to tell him the story of him; his mind runs towards the memories of his childhood of him at the age of eight, in 1895, when he had his first mystical visions in the hills of Sannio, outside Pietrelcina. It seemed to him that God was asking him for something, even though he still didn’t know what.

Padre Pio: the cast

We have seen the plot of Padre Pio, but what is the complete cast of the miniseries broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sergio Castellitto: Padre Pio

Jürgen Prochnow: apostolic visitor

Lorenza Indovina: Cleonice

Raffaele Castria: Father Agostino of San Marco in Lamis

Flavio Insinna: Father Paolino

Pierfrancesco Favino: Emanuele Brunatto

Severino Saltarelli: Priest Satan

Andrea Buscemi: Superior

Anita Zagaria: mother of Padre Pio

Bruno Cariello: father of Padre Pio

Franco Trevisi: bishop of Manfredonia

Fabio Bussotti: Fra Camillo

Roberto Chevalier: Father Agostino Gemelli

Gianni Bonagura: Father Benedict of San Marco in Lamis

Loris Pazienza: Padre Pio as a child

Elio Germano: Padre Pio boy

Tosca D’Aquino: Lea Padovani

Lucia Tartaglia:

Pink Planet: Carmela Morcaldi

Claudia Muzii: Filomena

Camillo Milli: Monsignor Pannullo

Adolfo Lastretti: Father Raffaele

Pietro Biondi: High Prelate

Sergio Albelli: the Wayfarer

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Padre Pio, broadcast in repeat on Canale 5? In 2000 the miniseries was aired in two episodes: on 18 and 19 April. Tonight, 1 August 2023, Mediaset will instead broadcast everything in a single evening: from 21.35 to 00.50.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Padre Pio on live TV and live streaming? The miniseries, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 1 August 2023 – at 9.35 pm on Canale 5. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.