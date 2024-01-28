A dream come true

When the Gresini team lost its beacon and deus ex machina Fausto, in February 2021 due to Covid, dark clouds have certainly gathered over the future of the team. However, the team was able to reorganize itself and start again beyond the tragedy, led by Nadia PadovaniFausto's wife, who was able to take over the entire business and obtain very important results, in her husband's memory.

In 2022 there were four victories and six podiums in total with Enea Bastianini, while in 2023 there was a victory for Fabio Di Giannantonio and two successes in the Sprints for Alex Marquez.

And in 2024 something unthinkable will happen until three years ago: the Gresini team was able to hire Marc Marquez, six-time MotoGP world champion. The spotlight of enthusiasts and professionals will be focused on the blue garage of the Italian team.

The story of the negotiation

During an interesting interview with MotorsprintNadia Padovani told how the negotiation with the Catalan champion was born and how it developed: “Many pilots wanted to come to us. Who can say no to an eight-time world champion? We as a team would never have gone to his manager, we didn't have the strength to try. He contacted us. It was a source of pride for us, because we are an independent team.”

Padovani then clarified a detail on the will or otherwise of the Ducati to have Marc Marquez: “They as a factory team, already having Enea and Pecco, had absolutely no chance of taking Marquez. If they had done so, they would have destabilized the climate, but engineer Dall'Igna is very happy to see an eight-time world champion on his bike. Of course, not everyone was happy, but something like this will never happen again in life. I seized the moment“.