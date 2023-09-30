GROUP A

There is a new solitary league leader: it is Torrente’s wild Padova, who find their fifth consecutive victory in Trento (3-0) with the signatures of Villa, Capelli and Bortolussi (and Antonio Donnarumma’s goal unbeaten for 334′). In pursuit – 2 from the top – there is now Vicenza, the only other unbeaten team: at Menti it ends 3-0 with Atalanta U23, Proia opens with a header before the break (with an assist from Ronaldo from a free kick) , doubling the lead at the start of the second half by Ferrari and an excellent hat trick by Rolfini as soon as he came off the bench (Vicenza hasn’t conceded a goal at home since 16 April). Arzignano is going at the pace of the big teams, finding their third consecutive success on the Giana pitch with a goal to zero: this time Antoniazzi’s left-footed shot at the start of the second half is enough to seal the coup for Bianchini’s team. Pro Vercelli was unleashed, having not won since the first day: the 4-1 against Fiorenzuola was all achieved in the first half, with Nepi, Maggio’s brace and Condello before Alberti’s useless Emilian goal. Success for Legnago (1-0) in Zanica, AlbinoLeffe pitch: Rocco decides it in the 26th minute of the first half, taking advantage of an incorrect disengagement by Lopez’s team (fourth defeat in the last 5). In the previews for Friday, the show of strength of Triestina and Facundo Lescano is worth mentioning: the Argentine’s hat-trick in fact indelibly signs the big match against Mantua (4-1), projecting Tesser’s boys high (in the other matches , equal between Virtus Verona and Novara, together with the external successes of Pro Patria on Pergolettese and Pro Sesto on Alessandria).