For some time now and every December, a popular meme called Padoru. It is a girl dressed in a suit similar to Santa claus that sings and goes from one side to the other. What is it Padoru and what is its origin?

To know the truth we have to go back a few years. It all started with the game of Fate / Extra, which came out in July 2010 in Japan for PSP. This is one of the many derivatives of the franchise of TYPE-MOON.

Padoru, what it is and its exact origin

Inside the game there is a series of humorous animated shorts, called Type Moon Ace OMake Theater. They are usually carried out by the characters but with a style chibi or super-deformed.

In one of them he enters the scene Nero Claudius with a very Christmas outfit. He passes across the screen singing what appears to be a parody of the classic song by Jingle bells. However, what it sounds like is something a little different.

Start as ‘hashire sori yo, kaze no you ni, tsukimihara wo’, ending with ‘Padoru padoru!’. It is precisely this phrase that gives the meme its name, and that has made it easy to recognize.

For a long time this was only a curiosity limited to the country of the Rising Sun. But in December 2011 a youtuber, ugroundz, went up to Youtube this animated sequence. It accumulated more than 470 thousand views and more than 300 comments in six years.

It became relevant after several years

However, it would still take some time for this meme to have worldwide recognition. It was in August 2016 that another youtuber, Yung bunny, I create a sequence of more than a full hour of Padoru, drawing attention again.

It is clear what is the origin of this phenomenon of Internet, but … what does his name mean? According to some, this term is actually an onomatopoeia in Japanese. It’s the noise that reindeer hooves make.

The latter are the traditional animals that carry the sleigh of Santa claus. Now, due to their Christmas relationship, this meme becomes relevant in the holiday season.

Get to say Padoru padoru! in other months it would cause strangeness in anyone who knows him. It is something very limited by the time in which it is based. Usually, only fans of manga, anime and video games or Japanese culture are the ones who usually handle it.

Because memes are free creations, or whose rights are difficult to track (although there are cases where they are not), derivative works of Padoru.

Sometimes with other characters, but drawn in the same style of Nero Claudius. Other times by lengthening the original sequence. With several years over it is clear that this meme is here to stay and we will still see it in the future. Perhaps its temporality will help.

Now you know what the origin of Padoru and what is this peculiar meme. By the way, there is a mod for GTA San Andreas based on this one.

