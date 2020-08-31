Vivek Shukla, New Delhi She is no more. He died at the age of 103 on Sunday. She was unmarried. Cardiologist Dr. Padmavati was a living legend in herself. She was active in the medical field of Delhi since 1950. That means over 70 years. Dr. Padmavati came to Delhi after taking a medical degree at Rangoon Medical College and then England. The country’s first Health Minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur came to know about him. He urged Dr. Padmavati to teach at Lady Hardinge Medical College immediately. Which he happily accepted. Then she started teaching there as well as sitting in OPD. Once Dr. Padmavati was telling that in 1976, the government asked him to assume the responsibility of principal-director of Maulana Azad Medical College. Like Lady Harding, she began to lead research here to overcome cardiovascular diseases. Meeting with Dr. Padmavati, who spoke Hindi, Tamil and English, seemed as if you were interviewing history. She used to mention her interactions and relationships with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dr. Alok Chopra, director of Ashlok Hospital, South Delhi, who was a student of Dr. Padmavati at Maulana Azad Medical College, says that it was felt by Dr. Padmavati’s death that I lost my mother today. He had full authority over his subject. In his classes, all students used to come in every situation. I think she was the oldest cardiologist in the world. On the birthday of Dr. Padmavati on June 19, dozens of his students and colleagues would visit his house in Safdarjung Enclave. There she would feed everyone a cake and ask if she was doing new research. The effect of age is seen on his body, but his memory power is still not less than anyone. There is no place for the word retire in Dr. Padmavati’s Dictionary. She used to see patients in the morning and evening. The unbreakable part of his life was walking. Dr. Padmavati dedicated her entire life to the society and the medical profession. In between, his old students also used to come for advice. Now he too was in the position of director or summit of a hospital in India and abroad. Dr. Padmavati, who founded the National Heart Institute, used to credit his walks and swimming for his longevity. Dr. Padmavati refrained from discussing her achievements. Dr. Padmavati enjoyed the most in talking about new research happening in the world of medicine. She believed that doctors who do not keep themselves updated about new research, they would not be able to do justice to their work. She constantly studied Research General. Delhi has lost one of its patrons with the death of Dr. Padmavati. He had honored millions of Delhiites.