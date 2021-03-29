The deputy mayor of Cartagena supports the regional agreement with the PP and sees no reason to withdraw The municipal spokesman for Cs and deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, in a file image. / Antonio Gil / AGM

The deputy mayor of the Cartagena City Council and founder of Ciudadanos in this municipality, Manuel Padín, indicated this Monday that he learned of the file that could end with his expulsion from his party last Friday, via email without acknowledgment of receipt.

Padín will remain faithful to the 2019 agreement for governance, which in the City Council made the coalition of PP, Ciudadanos and the PSOE possible, although the socialist party later expelled its councilors. Padín also supported then the regional agreement with the PP. This Monday he repeated that see no reason to retract.

The mayor of the government showed his disgust at the way in which his party communicated the file and gave him 5 business days to argue. “I still don’t know what I’ll do,” he said.