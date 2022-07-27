The City Council contracts for 40,000 euros the installation of some 300 square meters of sailcloth in a section of Calle del Carmen
The rehearsal of the ‘shade plan’ to protect from the sun those who walk through the historic center in summer will finally take place in October, on Calle del Carmen. It was planned to install the awnings in August, but a series of delays occurred and the obligation to leave that pedestrian path open during the Carthagineses and Romanos festivities
#Padín #delays #October #rehearsal #shadow #plan #designed #protect #Cartagena #summer #sun
Leave a Reply