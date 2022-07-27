Section of Calle del Carmen in which it is planned to have the awnings ready, at the beginning of October. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The rehearsal of the ‘shade plan’ to protect from the sun those who walk through the historic center in summer will finally take place in October, on Calle del Carmen. It was planned to install the awnings in August, but a series of delays occurred and the obligation to leave that pedestrian path open during the Carthagineses and Romanos festivities