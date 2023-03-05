The attempt by the Bolsonaro government (PL) to illegally bring into the country a set of diamond jewelry valued at around €3 million, equivalent to R$16.5 million, is a crime of smuggling and all those responsible must be punished, said this Saturday, 4, the chief minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha.

As revealed the Estadão, the jewels were a gift from the Saudi regime to the then president and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and were seized at the Guarulhos airport. They were in the backpack of a military man, advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who had traveled to the Middle East in October 2021.

“The IRS inspector who prevented this crime has to be deeply recognized. If it were to give a jewel, not R$ 16 million, it would be to give a jewel to this tax inspector, who supported, not only him, but everyone, who prevented this illegal smuggling, from bringing what was received by a presidential entourage illegally into the country. There is even information that there was an attempt on the part of the president to force an entry of this two days before he fled the country”, said Padilha to the press, after participating in the 7th edition of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud), at the headquarters of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in Botafogo, a neighborhood in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro.

According to Padilha, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance opened further investigations on this topic. “All those responsible for this attempted illegal act must be severely punished”, defended Padilha. “Nothing is surprising in an attempt at illegality with this jewel. I don’t know what the jewel was for, the investigation will know, but regardless of what it was for, any attitude by a head of state or a public servant of wanting to use his power to commit an act of illegality like this is absolutely repugnant ”, he added.

The chief minister of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations believes that the fall of the 100-year-old secrecy imposed by the Bolsonaro government on different topics could reveal new illegalities committed. “Certainly we are going to discover other illegalities committed by the president who fled the country when the 100-year-old secrecy he ordered to be practiced becomes public. Transparency on this is fundamental, that it be deepened to the end, ”he concluded.