Minister of Institutional Relations said he believed in the approval of a “possible” text with an out-of-ideal consensus

The Minister of Institutional Relations of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Alexandre Padilha, said this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that there is an environment “extremely positive” to pass a tax reform in Congress.

“I am absolutely convinced, dear governors, that there is an extremely positive environment today in the National Congress for us to approve the tax reform”he stated.

During the 7th edition of Cosud (South and Southeast Integration Consortium), in Rio de Janeiro, Padilha declared that it will not be possible to approve the text “ideal” reform, but he said he believed there would be consensus somewhere in the process.

“I have the feeling this time means the following: we will approve the possible consensus, because everyone knows the impact it will have. [reforma] may have for the country’s economic growth. To create an environment of economic security for the country”he said.

The minister also praised the decision of the head of Finance, Fernando Haddad, not to send a new text of the reform to Congress and to take advantage of the PECs (Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution) that are already being processed in the Chamber and Senate.

Last week, the Chamber had the 1st meeting of the reform working group, which will work to arrive at a new agreed text, which should be voted on in plenary in May, according to the schedule presented.