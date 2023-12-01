Padilha says the government will pursue the goal of zero primary deficit in Brazil in 2024

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 14:32

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, reiterated this Friday, December 1st, that both the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, are committed to reaching the deficit target primary zero next year.

Padilha spoke to an audience of 350 people, most of whom were directors of banks and other institutions in the financial system, during the sector’s annual lunch, organized by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

“The government will pursue the goal of zero primary deficit in Brazil next year,” said Padilha.

Turning to the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, who, with his board, is also participating in the event, Padilha said that achieving a zero primary deficit will contribute greatly to the work the central banker has done to in front of the municipality with regard to the trajectory of Selic cuts.

“The zero deficit target contributes a lot to the work that Campos Neto has done at BC. We are committed to fiscal stability because it will help consolidate the trajectory of falling interest rates in Brazil”, said the minister.

Padilha thanked Febraban and the bankers for the great help, in his words, that the sector gave to the government’s main economic agendas.

Addressing the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney, the minister said that if it were not for the entity’s support, the government would not have been able to move forward with Desenrola Brasil, a federal government program that renegotiates outstanding debts for more than 70 million people.

Also according to Padilha, the government intends to approve measures to release investments in infrastructure this year and stated that the banking and financial sector have been partners with the government mainly in structuring infrastructure debentures.

“Everyone present at this Febraban lunch will end this year with better expectations than last year,” said Padilha.