The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, reiterated this Wednesday, the 31st, that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ordered all ministers to comply with the fiscal framework rule. According to Padilha, the R$4.5 billion cut in the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), announced on Tuesday, the 30th, by the federal government, will not affect any works that are already underway nor will it affect the pace of project execution.

Late Tuesday night, the federal government released details of the R$15 billion budget freeze. The Ministries of Health and Cities were the most affected by the budget freeze, followed by Transport and Education.

Discretionary expenses related to the PAC suffered a contingency of R$ 1.223 billion and a blockage of R$ 3.277 billion, totaling a containment of R$ 4.500 billion, as anticipated by the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

Padilha, however, downplayed the impact of the containment on the program. “It won’t stop any work that is already underway, it won’t delay the schedule, it’s just a matter of organizing this, because there are several works that were scheduled, then there are licenses, licensing that didn’t happen, even the bidding process, something that has to do with the schedule,” he commented, in an interview with Good morning Ministerfrom EBC, this Wednesday.

According to the minister, the containment “does not slow down the execution of the PAC projects”. According to him, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, should make a review of one year since the launch of the new PAC in August.

Given the market’s concerns about compliance with the fiscal rules established by the federal government, Padilha was emphatic when commenting on the position of the Chief Executive on the matter. “The fiscal rule is in effect and President Lula will comply with this rule. He has instructed all ministers that the fiscal framework rule must be complied with,” he stated.

According to him, the government’s guidance is to take care of “those in need” by investing in social services, but “always in a responsible manner” without affecting the health of the government’s public finances. “Lula will be committed and socially responsible, investing more and more in what is important to our people, but in a responsible manner, saying that these investments will not exceed a certain limit that could worsen the public finances,” the minister commented. “President Lula will always be very responsible,” he reinforced.

The current term of the Chief Executive has been marked by contradictory statements in relation to the official discourse of the economic team in defense of fiscal adjustment.