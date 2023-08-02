Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 16:33 Share

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Tuesday, the 1st, that the presidency of Petrobras was not part of the ministerial reform plans under discussion. In recent weeks, speculation has arisen that the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, could take over the command of the state-owned company in place of Jean Paul Partes, opening space on the Esplanada for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to relocate his assistants.

According to Padilha, the current president of Petrobras was not chosen in a political composition. Therefore, the position is not under discussion at this time when the government renegotiates its support alliance.

Lula should give ministries to the PP and the Republicans in exchange for more votes from these parties in favor of the government’s projects in the Chamber. Those chosen are deputies Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) and André Fufuca (PP-MA). The portfolios to be headed by them have not yet been decided.

Padilha spoke to journalists in front of the house of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), where he had a meeting that also included senators Jaques Wagner and Randolfe Rodrigues. According to the minister, the exchanges on the Esplanada were not the subject of the meeting with Pacheco.