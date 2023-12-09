Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 18:00

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, responsible for the government’s political coordination with Congress, defended that a significant PT victory in the 2024 municipal elections is “decisive” in trying to change the correlation of forces in the Legislature in the 2026 dispute.

“Today, the way the political dispute is carried out, the budgetary organization, I have no doubt that the extreme right looks at the municipal election seeking to project leaders to compete for the federal government in three years, to compete in the state election, to consolidate their relationship with mayors”, said the minister, during the party’s Electoral Conference.

“I have no doubt that if we want to change the reality of the National Congress, help Guimarães’ life in the Chamber of Deputies, we need to think about these elections in these ways, achieve a political-electoral victory”, added Padilha.

Throughout this first year of government, Lula faced a series of political dissatisfactions from Centrão parties, a center-right political group that dominates Congress. Deputies and senators demanded more agility in the release of parliamentary amendments and demanded appointments of allies to positions in the Executive. In May, the government was defeated in its attempt to change the Sanitation Framework and also in the Fake News bill.

As shown by the Political BroadcastCongress demands from the government R$6 billion – R$4 billion in extra resources for deputies and R$2 billion for senators later this year – in extra resources to unlock the economic agenda.

The report of the provisional measure dealing with ICMS subsidies would be presented and read this Wednesday, the 6th, but ended up being postponed until next week. The sports betting bill was also postponed until next week in the Senate, while the tax reform awaits an outcome in the Chamber of Deputies.

This Friday, the 8th, the PT approved the preliminary version of a political resolution that criticizes the Centrão. “The conservative and physiological forces of the so-called Centrão, strengthened by the absurd rule of the imposing budget in a presidential regime, exert disproportionate influence over the Legislative and Executive branches, delaying, embarrassing and even trying to deform the victorious political agenda in the presidential election”, says an excerpt of the document.

To approve his agenda in Congress, Lula made a series of ministerial changes throughout the year to include Centrão parties in the Esplanada. The government’s alliance with this political group included the move of André Fufuca (PP) to the Ministry of Sports and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans) to Ports and Airports.

Furthermore, the presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal was assumed by Carlos Antônio Vieira Fernandes, appointed by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The command of the National Health Foundation (Funasa) is also under negotiation.

At the conference, Padilha also defended that the federation of the PT with the PCdoB and the PV, led by the PT members, welcomes members from other parties who want to be part of their ranks. “This is not the time to make DR discuss the relationship with those who were embarrassed to support the Lula government before,” said the minister. Furthermore, he stated that it is necessary to engage in political disputes with the Bolsonarists in the municipalities.