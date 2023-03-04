Heads of capitals and “big cities” must be received by March 15; mayors of the smallest municipalities come after

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will receive mayors of capitals and “big cities” until March 15th.

“Now in March we are going to talk to the municipalities. From the 13th to the 15th of March, President Lula will receive the mayors of capitals and large cities and at the end of the month, he will receive the small municipalities”he declared.

During the 7th edition of Cosud (South and Southeast Integration Consortium), in Rio de Janeiro, Padilha declared that the demands of city halls are different from those of governors, who were received on two occasions in January in Planalto.

That’s because, unlike states, cities are in the 3rd year of their mayors’ terms, while the former are starting their governments now.

“While in our conversation on January 27th, it was the federal and state governments starting new governments, our conversation with the municipalities, they say the following: ‘Minister Padilha, I’m already finishing, I’m in my 3rd year, don’t you come invent a lot of new things, no, because I am already trying to reap the fruits of the 3 years in office.”