Objective is to listen to ministers for an assessment; statement comes in the context of a possible change in command of Tourism

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid on this 2nd (12.jun.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should hold a ministerial meeting this Thursday (June 15). According to him, the objective is “listen to each minister and take stock”. The statement, made to journalists at the Planalto Palace, takes place in the context of a possible change in command of the Ministry of Tourism, headed by Daniela Carneiro. The head of the portfolio was indicated by the União Brasil, the party to which Daniela belongs, for the time being. The minister asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in April, to disaffiliate the acronym, which asked the government to exchange to allocate someone closer to the caption dome.