Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 4:35 pm

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Saturday, 26, that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will “certainly” speed up negotiations to accommodate the PP and the Republicans in the top echelon of government. Lula returns to Brazil on Monday, the 28th, after traveling to South Africa for the Brics meeting.

“Certainly President Lula will carry out a decision he has already taken on his return to accept the request of two federal benches to nominate parliamentarians to compose the ministry. This is an action to reinforce our team for the second semester. Certainly, when we return from the trip, we must speed up these negotiations”, Padilha told journalists during an agenda in the Heliópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo.

As Broadcast Politico showed, there was an expectation that Lula would announce the Centrão ministries before the trip to Africa. However, the difficulty in defining the new design of the Esplanade meant that the choices were postponed. The Chief Executive has already decided that deputies Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) and André Fufuca (AM), also leader of the PP in the Chamber, will be the names indicated, but the folders still need to be chosen.

One of the main obstacles is the command of the Ministry of Social Development, under Wellington Dias and coveted by the PP, the party of the mayor, Arthur Lira (AL). While Centrão insists on pressing for the command of the portfolio, Lula wants to keep Dias in the ministry, even if his evaluation within the government is not so good. The ministers themselves differ in the bets on the new directions of the Esplanade.

The way in which the PT has conducted the negotiations around the ministerial reform has generated irritation among party leaders, especially parties that already have ministries, such as Vice President Geraldo Alckmin’s PSB. There is dissatisfaction with the lack of dialogue about the spaces to be occupied by the Centrão and the attempt to weaken ministers from grassroots parties.

In one of the designs that have already been evaluated, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB), would leave the post to hand over the portfolio to the Republicans. Alckmin himself, Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, was in the crosshairs of the negotiations. However, nothing has been defined and the decision is up to Lula.

The assessment of leaders is that the conversations around the ministerial mini-reform have been happening due to speculation in the press. They complain, for example, that so far there has not been a conversation with subtitles from the base about the possibility of some ministers having to leave the post to accommodate the Centrão subtitles. The PT’s difficulty in giving up space in favor of a broad coalition is another point criticized by leaders.