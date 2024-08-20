Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 19:51

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said he expects the Chamber to focus next week on voting on the second bill regulating tax reform and the Acredita Program, which provides credit to microenterprises and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). The Provisional Measure that created the program expires on Tuesday, the 20th, without the bill presented to replace the MP having been voted on by Congress.

For at least two months, Acredita has been cited as a “priority of the week” by Padilha. The proposal, however, has stalled in the Chamber of Deputies due to the clash between the Legislative and Judicial branches over the transparency of parliamentary amendments. The same happened with the highlights of the second tax bill, which has already had its basic text approved. Today, the three branches of government reached an agreement on the amendments.

“The expectation is that next week, when there is a concentrated effort in the Chamber of Deputies, we can once again focus on the issue of regulating tax reform, approving the bill that incorporates Acredita’s actions and measures,” said Padilha, in a press conference in the Senate.

Acredita was launched by the government on April 23, at a time when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s popularity was falling. In June, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the matter had not yet reached “the level of discussion of the minutiae of the Legislative Branch”. As the deputy from Alagoas disagrees with the procedure for processing Provisional Measures, the government leader, José Guimarães (PT-CE), presented the same content of the MP in the form of a bill.