Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 19:00

The minister of the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, responded this Saturday, 2nd, to criticism from the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), who accused him of being poorly informed about the State and not going there for “10 years or more”. Padilha reacted by stating that he was in Minas last year and that, at the time, he was not received by the mining manager. “The governor of MG’s coffee is getting cold, which is why he is so out of control and losing his memory,” the minister told Estadão.

The recent exchange of barbs began last Thursday, the 29th, when Padilha was in Belo Horizonte and criticized Zema during a PT event. When talking about negotiating the State's debt with the Union, he stated that “there are people who talk, but don't resolve it”, without mentioning the name of the opposition governor. Padilha is one of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) main advisors at Palácio do Planalto and is responsible for the government's political coordination with governors, mayors and parliamentarians.

In an interview with Estadão, Zema reacted by stating that Padilha is not aware of what is happening in Minas and has not visited the State “for 10 years or more”. “I don't know if you know that I paid the 13th salary that the governor of his party didn't pay. Is he aware of this?” asked Zema, in reference to former governor Fernando Pimentel (PT).

The governor opposes Lula and was at the rally in defense of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, last Sunday, 25th.

This Saturday, the 2nd, it was Padilha’s turn to make the reply. The minister was in Belo Horizonte last week and also last year, with a delegation of ministers. Furthermore, the governor of Minas Gerais himself met with President Lula on February 8th of this year.

“My father is from Minas Gerais, I know it’s difficult to go without hot coffee, it seems like he has bad memory. He forgot that I and more than 20 of President Lula's ministers went to Minas Gerais last year taking resources, equipment, vehicles, partnerships, and he made the shame of not receiving anyone”, stated the minister.

This year's municipal election also divides Lula and Zema. The PT pre-candidate for mayor of Belo Horizonte is deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG). Other parties from the government's allied base, such as PSD, PDT and PSOL, also have pre-candidates. The governor, on the other hand, launched the Secretary of State Planning and Management, Luísa Barreto (Novo), into the dispute. The Bolsonaro base has state deputy Bruno Engler (PL) as a possible competitor.