(Reuters) -The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, reaffirmed that the text of the new fiscal framework will be delivered to Congress this Tuesday by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after a meeting with heads of powers, parliamentarians and governors on violence in schools.

“(The fiscal framework) will be delivered today by President Lula, by Minister (Finance Fernando) Haddad. We will be there together with the president of the Chamber and the president of the Senate”, he said in an interview with CBN radio.

Padilha had already said the day before that the text would be delivered this Tuesday to the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), at the Planalto Palace.

The meeting on integrated actions in schools is scheduled for 10 am, at the Planalto Palace.

The minister also stated that he does not see the president’s recent official trips or his positions on the country’s foreign policy as obstacles to establishing support in congressional votes or maintaining good relations with Western allies, such as the United States.

“President Lula’s visit to China in no way affects both economic activities and the strong strategic partnership with the United States. Brazil has always had a tradition of having an independent stance in foreign policy,” said Padilha.

Padilha added that Brazil “is allied with peace”, denying statements by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, that the country was aligned with Russian interests in the war in Ukraine.

(By Eduardo Simões and Fernando Cardoso, text by Camila Moreira, Edition Alberto Alerigi Jr.)