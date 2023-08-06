Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/08/2023 – 15:30 Share

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, reaffirmed, in a video, his support for the candidacy of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) for mayor of São Paulo.

“I want to reaffirm here my commitment, already expressed by President Lula, to build in the city of São Paulo a great progressive political front led by comrade Guilherme Boulos, our pre-candidate for mayor”, he said. “We have to be present on this progressive front for Guilherme Boulos, as both President Lula and President Gleisi have already said. I know that most of the PT comrades in São Paulo have said that too.”

The expectation is that the Workers’ Party (PT) will formally support Boulos’ pre-candidacy today. The announcement will take place at the end of the party’s municipal congress and will be attended by national leaders, such as the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the party’s national president, Gleisi Hoffmann. Boulos will also be present.

Padilha will not attend the event due to a logistical problem, according to the minister, on video.